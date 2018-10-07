FLIGHT DIVERTED

American Airlines flight from RDU to London diverted to JFK

An American Airlines flight from RDU headed for London was safely diverted to JFK in New York after the pilot noticed "some sort of light" on the dashboard.

NEW YORK (WTVD) --
Flight 174 landed safely at JFK at 8:16 p.m and all 159 people on board are safe.

The New York Port Authority said the pilot decided to land the plane because of "some sort of light" on the dashboard indicator in the cockpit.

Maintenance crews are inspecting the plane and passengers are scheduled to depart JFK on the same 777 plane at 10 p.m., according to American Airlines.
