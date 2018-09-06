TRAVEL

United Airlines wants to give a trip to Tahiti to America's most overworked employee

EMBED </>More Videos

United Airlines wants to award America's most overworked employee with a free trip to Tahiti.

If you rarely get to go on vacation, you might want to start turning in those time off requests at work.

United Airlines is giving the most overworked American a dream vacation to Tahiti.

The trip includes roundtrip airfare for the winner and a guest, plus accommodations for seven nights.

The winner will also get $2,000 for spending.

United's contest comes as the airline announces their new flight from San Francisco to Tahiti.

To qualify for the trip, just submit a photo and short essay on why you deserve the trip. Click here to enter.

The deadline is Sept. 25.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelfree stuffUnited Airlinesu.s. & worldvacationcontests
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Southwest offering international flights as low as $59
September may be the best time to book holiday travel
Fall foliage in the NC mountains: Boom or bust this year?
Bird removing scooters from UNC while parties explore possibility of partnership
More Travel
Top Stories
Will Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina?
Woman arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
Woman mauled to death by recently adopted pit bull
California attorney draws backlash over racist rant against Asians
Store owner to stop selling Nike over Colin Kaepernick ad
India decriminalizes homosexual acts in landmark verdict
Show More
Greensboro Goodwill puts donated diamond necklace to good use
Cerebral palsy doesn't stop woman from opening CrossFit gym in Knightdale
'Please pray for me:' Anne Graham Lotz reveals she has breast cancer
Searing Trump op-ed sets off wild guessing game on author
Raleigh advocates hope for 'progress' on police relations after heated city council meeting
More News