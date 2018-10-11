TRAVEL

Airlines cancel flights out of RDU ahead of Tropical Storm Michael

EMBED </>More Videos

American Airlines has canceled its remaining flights out of RDU Thursday before the arrival of Tropical Storm Matthew. (KGO-TV)

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Michael, the deadly storm that hit the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane before sweeping through Georgia, is starting to hit North Carolina.

Ahead of the storm's wrath, several airlines have started canceling flights out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU); American Airlines has canceled most of its remaining flights.

More flight cancellations and delays could occur as Michael is expected to bring heavy rains and winds to the area.

Hurricane Michael timeline: When will Michael get to North Carolina

Cancellations started around 10 a.m. A full list can be found on RDU's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelRDUamerican airlinesweatherrainMorrisville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
This 5-month-old is about to visit every state in the US
UPDATE: American Airlines flight from RDU safely on way to London
Motorized scooters could roll into Durham around the holidays
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
More Travel
Top Stories
LIVE: Gov. Cooper warns of dangers still posed by Michael
Hurricane Michael could cause more than 300,000 outages in Carolinas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
2 dead after Hurricane Michael slams Florida Panhandle, Georgia
Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein sex assault case
Judge may overturn $289M verdict in Roundup cancer case
How to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael
Will Smith reveals poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'
Show More
Hurricane Michael Closings: Schools announce closings, early dismissals
Hurricane Michael: Widespread damage in Florida, storm weakens as it moves north
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
NC State Fair opening postponed a day because of Hurricane Michael concerns
More News