MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Michael, the deadly storm that hit the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane before sweeping through Georgia, is starting to hit North Carolina.
Ahead of the storm's wrath, several airlines have started canceling flights out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU); American Airlines has canceled most of its remaining flights.
More flight cancellations and delays could occur as Michael is expected to bring heavy rains and winds to the area.
Cancellations started around 10 a.m. A full list can be found on RDU's website.