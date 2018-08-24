The popular electric scooter company, Bird, will remove its scooters from UNC's Chapel Hill campus while they explore the possibility of a partnership with the university, officials said Friday.According to the university, the scooters arrived on campus this week without a partnership in place.Bird said it was part of the "University Pop-Up Tour" to introduce students and faculty to its fleet of low-cost, carbon-free devices.The tour ranges from large public universities to smaller private colleges.In mid-July, Bird launched in Raleigh. The California-based company deployed 150 of them overnight on July 10 and 11, without announcement or notice to the city.Scooter users download an app to unlock the scooters for $1, plus 15 cents a minute.Read the full statement from the university below: