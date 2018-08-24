TRAVEL

Bird removing scooters from UNC campus while parties explore possibility of partnership

EMBED </>More Videos

Electric Bird scooters arrive in Chapel Hill

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
The popular electric scooter company, Bird, will remove its scooters from UNC's Chapel Hill campus while they explore the possibility of a partnership with the university, officials said Friday.

According to the university, the scooters arrived on campus this week without a partnership in place.


Bird said it was part of the "University Pop-Up Tour" to introduce students and faculty to its fleet of low-cost, carbon-free devices.

The tour ranges from large public universities to smaller private colleges.

In mid-July, Bird launched in Raleigh. The California-based company deployed 150 of them overnight on July 10 and 11, without announcement or notice to the city.
RELATED: City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Scooter users download an app to unlock the scooters for $1, plus 15 cents a minute.

Read the full statement from the university below:
This week, Bird scooters arrived at UNC-Chapel Hill without a partnership agreement with the University. Bird has agreed to voluntarily remove its scooters from UNC-Chapel Hill while the University explores the possibility of a partnership with the company. This partnership would be subject to reasonable safety and financial considerations in compliance with all regulations concerning partnerships with public institutions in North Carolina. The University and Bird have agreed to work toward a reasonable resolution by the end of September.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltransportationchapel hill newsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
World's quirkiest hotels named by TripAdvisor
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
More Travel
Top Stories
During guilty plea, Laura Riddick says she has 'compulsion to hoard money'
Police charge 3 people in connection with the Silent Sam toppling
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
Hurricane Lane, now Category 2, dumps 30 inches of rain on Hawaii
Doctor killed family with gas-filled yoga ball, police say
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Republicans take a mulligan, keep controversial amendments on ballot
Food truck feeds drivers amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
Tarboro child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Chief: Police dog was left in car 6 hours, died from heat
Video shows Chris Watts discussing relationships
California Highway Patrol officer tickets driver for going too slow in fast lane
Meet the man who has been capturing Raleigh's skyline for the last 15 years
More News