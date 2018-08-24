CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --The popular electric scooter company, Bird, will remove its scooters from UNC's Chapel Hill campus while they explore the possibility of a partnership with the university, officials said Friday.
According to the university, the scooters arrived on campus this week without a partnership in place.
Hey look what we found! @BirdRide in @chapelhillgov. First @RaleighGov now near @UNC. What do you think of these scooters? #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Y54xH3tz8k— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 24, 2018
Bird said it was part of the "University Pop-Up Tour" to introduce students and faculty to its fleet of low-cost, carbon-free devices.
The tour ranges from large public universities to smaller private colleges.
In mid-July, Bird launched in Raleigh. The California-based company deployed 150 of them overnight on July 10 and 11, without announcement or notice to the city.
Scooter users download an app to unlock the scooters for $1, plus 15 cents a minute.
Read the full statement from the university below:
This week, Bird scooters arrived at UNC-Chapel Hill without a partnership agreement with the University. Bird has agreed to voluntarily remove its scooters from UNC-Chapel Hill while the University explores the possibility of a partnership with the company. This partnership would be subject to reasonable safety and financial considerations in compliance with all regulations concerning partnerships with public institutions in North Carolina. The University and Bird have agreed to work toward a reasonable resolution by the end of September.