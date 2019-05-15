Travel

Changes in store for major Wake County road

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drivers who use US 64 in Wake County could be in for some major changes.

NCDOT held its last public meeting Tuesday at the Summit Church in Apex to share the upgrades they're planning for the stretch of 64 between US 1 and Laura Duncan Road.

Most of the stretch of road would be converted from two lanes on each side to three lanes, creating a type of "superhighway."

NCDOT also plans to put in bridges where there are intersections now as well as on and off ramps.

"I own a small business in the area. This directly affects us," said Conrad Hardy, owner of Ruckus Pizza, Pasta and Spirits.

His restaurant is off 64 adjacent to Costco. He likes the plans he sees, but he's worried about the construction phase.

"They're going to cut off the entrances directly to 64 so it's detouring all the direct traffic around in different ways," Hardy said.

Engineers would cut out the lights at the most congested intersections: Laura Duncan Road and Lake Pine.

"This is all a concern," said Karen Healy, who lives behind Apex High School.

She came out to the meeting to see the plans.

"There's so much frustration on this road," Healy said. "There's a lot of reckless driving because people are angry and tired of waiting through three or four traffic lights to get through."

Construction likely won't begin on the road until 2022.
