Company shows 'skyrider' standing seats at Paris Air Show

PARIS, France -- One company is showing the future of airline seats -- and they're smaller than ever.The standing seats, called the "skyrider," are on display at this week's Paris Air Show.According to the SF Gate, you lean on a bicycle-seat type cushion that sits higher than the typical airline seat.It has about 23 inches of leg room. Most airlines offer around 31 inches.It comes from Avio interiors. Avio has been pushing this concept for a decade but still no takers from the airlines.