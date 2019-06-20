Travel

Company shows 'skyrider' standing seats at Paris Air Show

PARIS, France -- One company is showing the future of airline seats -- and they're smaller than ever.

The standing seats, called the "skyrider," are on display at this week's Paris Air Show.

According to the SF Gate, you lean on a bicycle-seat type cushion that sits higher than the typical airline seat.

It has about 23 inches of leg room. Most airlines offer around 31 inches.

It comes from Avio interiors. Avio has been pushing this concept for a decade but still no takers from the airlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelairlineu.s. & worldairplane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roxboro restaurant owner accused of paying underage employees for sex acts
EXCLUSIVE: A look inside Drive Shack in Raleigh
6 injured after SUV slams into Raleigh apartment, fire breaks out across street
Argument over woman led to Durham bar-fight death, prosecutor says
VIDEO: Australian detective interrupts own news conference, tackles suspect
City of Durham helps people with criminal history find work
Williamson and fellow future NBA players kept busy on eve of draft
Show More
Fayetteville police looking for man charged with murder of young father
Wake sheriff open to new partnerships as wellness check program ends
'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral
Marijuana use doubles in U.S. pregnant women to 1 in 14
Troubleshooter helps Durham renter get her security deposit back
More TOP STORIES News