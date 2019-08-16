Travel

Customs computers shut down, causing delays at airports nationwide

NEW YORK -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection's computers had shut down nationwide, causing major delays at airports around the country.

Major airports around the country tweeted that their customs systems, including John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, LAX in Los Angeles, Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, O'Hare and Midway airports in Chicago, and Philadelphia International Airport.

The agency said it is taking immediate action to address the disruption.

Passengers in several airports are being processed manually, so travelers throughout the United States should expect major delays. Bush Airport, for example, is experiencing delays of up to 75 minutes.



A picture posted to Twitter by Sarah Baird showed massive crowding in the customs line.

"This is I'm in the global entry line and the regular line has several hundred if not thousands in it," she tweeted.



The cause of the shutdown is unknown.
