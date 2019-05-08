Days Inn is looking for a summer intern to travel the world

The hotel chain Days Inn is offering a dream internship, or as they call it a "sunturnship."
They're looking for the right person, over 21 years old, who has a passion for travel, photography and storytelling to be their newest sunturn.
The lucky person will travel the world to various Days Inn locations such as Rio De Janeiro or Montreal over the course of two weeks.
The sunturn will document their trip and make recommendations for fun things to do while taking lots of pictures.
The pay is $10,000 with a daily stipend of $150.
Hotel costs and economy airfare are part of the deal.
Last year, more than 12,500 applied for the job.
The deadline to apply this year is May 24.
