DRONES

Travelers face chaos as drones shut London's Gatwick Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

British police say they believe the flying of drones over Gatwick Airport is a deliberate act, but there are no signs it is related to terrorism.

LONDON --
London's Gatwick Airport had a serious drone problem overnight.

The airport was shut down at 9:03 p.m. on Wednesday due to reports of two drones flying over the airfield, the airport said in a statement.

"We advise everyone flying from Gatwick, or collecting someone from the airport, Thursday 20th December, to check the status of their flight," the airport wrote.

Sussex police called the flying of the drones over the airfield "a deliberate act," but said there was no indication the drones were terror-related.

The airport said "a number" of flights were diverted to other airports and airlines were "working to provide affected passengers with hotel accommodation or transport passengers landing at other airports to Gatwick by other means."

There were no flights landing or taking off for about six hours -- from 9:03 p.m. to 3:01 a.m. -- and Gatwick announced it was "working, with the airport community, to catch up on the flight schedule."

That optimism was short-lived, as just 44 minutes later the airport announced another drone had been sighted and the airfield was again closed.

"We apologise to any affected passengers for this inconvenience but the safety of our passengers and all staff is our number one priority," the airport said in a statement.

About 10,000 people were affected by the issue, Chris Woodroofe, Gatwick's chief operating officer, told The Associated Press.

A joint search was being carried out by Sussex Police and the airport for the operators of the drones, authorities said.

An Aeromexico flight may have been struck by a drone just a week ago. The flight landed in Tijuana without issue, but authorities were investigating what caused a large gash in the plane's nose.

Gatwick Airport, located about 30 miles south of London, is the second-busiest airport in the U.K., after London's Heathrow Airport. It is the eighth-busiest airport in Europe, according to aviation site anna.aero.

Thursday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, as people head home for the Christmas holidays. U.S. airlines expected to carry 45.7 million passengers from Thursday through Jan. 6, according to Airlines for America.
Related Topics:
travellondonairport newsairport securitydronesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
DRONES
BEAUTIFUL! Drone footage shows snow-frosted pines in Utah
Drone footage shows South Carolina neighborhoods underwater
New, innovative drone program to make medical deliveries
Airborne! Drone delivery service moves forward in Holly Springs
More drones
TRAVEL
Don't let your belongings get lost in the holiday rush
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning US trip
Wealthy family willing to pay $100k for photographer to travel world
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
More Travel
Top Stories
First Alert: 100 percent chance of rain Thursday
Mom, boyfriend charged with murder more than a year after death of toddler
Remains of train stowaway found 100 miles apart, deputies say
'Obama Claus' surprises patients at children's hospital
Trump declares victory over ISIS; will withdraw troops from Syria
3 children seriously injured in Nash Co. crash
Inmate found hours after escaping NC correctional center
Government shutdown hinges on funding for Trump's border wall
Show More
Raleigh police searching for smoking porch pirate
Hundreds pack funeral home to say goodbye to fallen Lumberton officer
With rain coming Thursday, we could break records this year
Fayetteville murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Johnson's career high powers N.C. State past No. 7 Auburn
More News