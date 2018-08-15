TRAVEL

Delta looking to hire 1,000 flight attendants

EMBED </>More Videos

Want to be a flight attendant? Delta Airlines would like to talk to you.

By
Delta Airlines plans to hire more than 1,000 flight attendants in 2019.

To be a Delta flight attendant, you have to be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, be fluent in English and able to work in the US.

Applicants must also have a flexible schedule. Delta said the best applicants will have experience with Delta or other airlines.

"The best flight attendants in the world wear the wings of Delta and we'll be looking for top talent as we welcome 1,000 new members to the Delta family," said Delta Senior Vice President Allison Ausband. "Our people are known for their engaging personalities, ability to listen, composure and teamwork - if this sounds like you, apply to come fly with us."

Last year, Delta received 270,000 applications for 1,700 flight attendant job openings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelflight attendantjobscareersdeltau.s. & worldNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Frontier Airlines flight diverted to RDU because of unknown odor in cabin
Nonstop service to San Diego starts out of RDU
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
North Carolina DMV making changes to reduce long wait times
More Travel
Top Stories
Frontier Airlines flight diverted to RDU because of unknown odor in cabin
Pregnant mom, 2 daughters missing in Colorado have NC ties
Raleigh homeowner turns tables on knife-wielding burglar
Report: Glyphosate, weed-killing ingredient linked to cancer, found in cereals
Krispy Kreme to open kiosk at Crabtree Valley Mall
Worker who died at Wake County construction site identified
Thieves steal $1,200 from Cary VFW post
Cooper vs. Republicans: Lawsuit puts voters in middle of power struggle
Show More
Governor Cooper honors NC Courage
Raleigh police ID injured woman lying unconscious on Capital Boulevard
NC measles outbreak: What you need to know
NC State football team makes dreams come true
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
More News