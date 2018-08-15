Delta looking to hire 1,000 flight attendants

Delta Airlines plans to hire more than 1,000 flight attendants in 2019.
To be a Delta flight attendant, you have to be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, be fluent in English and able to work in the US.
Applicants must also have a flexible schedule. Delta said the best applicants will have experience with Delta or other airlines.
"The best flight attendants in the world wear the wings of Delta and we'll be looking for top talent as we welcome 1,000 new members to the Delta family," said Delta Senior Vice President Allison Ausband. "Our people are known for their engaging personalities, ability to listen, composure and teamwork - if this sounds like you, apply to come fly with us."
Last year, Delta received 270,000 applications for 1,700 flight attendant job openings.
travel flight attendant jobs careers delta
