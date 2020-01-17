Travel

Delta plane slides off taxiway at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Airport officials said a plane slid off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport due to icy conditions early Friday morning.

A Delta Airlines A319 slid off a taxiway while preparing to take off, KMBC reported.

Airport spokesman Joe McBride said the plane was taxiing from the terminal when the nose wheel dropped off the taxiway pavement.

Officials said there are no known injuries on that flight.

Buses are being brought out to remove passengers from the flight and return them to the terminal.

KCI airfield has been closed due to slick conditions while crews apply deicer.

The Kansas City area was under a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the day Friday, as the National Weather Service predicted a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelicewinter stormair traveltravelplane evacuatedweatheru.s. & worlddelta
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Serial killer released from prison, moves to town near Charlotte
Lanes closed on Jordan Lake bridges until September
Wake Co. elementary school robotics team vying for state title
How to know if you're buying counterfeit prescription drugs
Photo released of suspect in murders of Philly foster mom, man in duffel bag
Cold temperatures return
How do Americans want to buried? Some with pets, some with pot
Show More
Eye drop killer sentenced to 25 years in prison
17-year-old charged in murder of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
World's largest Snickers bar unveiled at 4,278 pounds
WATCH: The Public Housing Crisis
Football player gives flowers to grandma battling cancer
More TOP STORIES News