Delta sends plane to pick up 41 students stranded in airport

A group of 41 students and chaperones were traveling to Richmond, Va., from Oklahoma City. Their flight on another carrier was canceled early Sunday morning and they said there was no option to get there for the rest of the day.
@Delta THANK YOU for getting this group of 5th graders out of OKC and onto Richmond Virginia on a private flight when @AmericanAir wanted to leave us stranded! Most amazing corporation to work with at 3:00am. #flyDelta pic.twitter.com/plDwghRusI— Shantell Barbour (@barbour_5th) June 2, 2019
When Delta Air Lines agents heard about the situation, they contacted the company's headquarters in Atlanta, and they were able to fly a spare aircraft to Oklahoma City to fly the group directly to Richmond.
"When we heard about this group of students booked on another airline that were stuck in Oklahoma City, there wasn't even a consideration given to not making an effort in finding a solution," said Jeff Trainer, who Delta said approved the aircraft reassignment that made the special flight possible. "We operate on a simple philosophy - do what's right, no matter the specifics at hand. When we see people in a bind, we don't see customers of one airline or another - we see people. We're here to help everyone we can. That's what makes moments like these possible."