Demolition of Lake Dam Road bridge begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The "road closed" sign is still on Lake Dam Road nearly five years later, but the project is finally underway and a reopening is in sight."It's just been fascinating to watch it. Really interesting," Harold Ward said.Ward lives near the bridge that's been closed since May 2014."We lose our entrance over here. We only have one entrance, and that one is a little more dangerous to get out of," Ward said.But there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Ward and other neighbors. Demolition began on Friday to remove the old bridge slowly but surely."The decking itself was deteriorating over time," said project manager Veronica High.Nearly five years since the bridge was deemed unsafe, the city was able to come up with the $1.7 million to replace the bridge. NCDOT will cover 80 percent of the costs.Neighbors are happy to see progress. "To be able to travel on this road, it'll save time getting out on Tryon Road. It'll be a lot easier," Ward said.The city expects the project to be complete by the fall.To do that, they're going to allow construction crews to work seven days a week.