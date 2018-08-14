DMV

North Carolina DMV making changes to reduce long wait times

EMBED </>More Videos

REAL ID is the single form of identification meeting new federal security requirements (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The N.C. DMV announced several changes coming to local offices in an effort to reduce wait times such as hiring more than 100 license examiners, creating express lines and setting up a call center for appointment availability.

North Carolina residents have seen longer DMV lines due to the federal government's October 2020 deadline to get REAL IDs.

In an effort to reduce the time customers have to wait, N.C. DMV will send additional staff to the busiest offices and have employees talking with customers in line to make sure the correct documents were brought.

Customers can reach out to a new DMV call center to find offices with appointment availability.

Separate road test teams will be established so DMV examiners do not leave their desks to do a test.

DMV will also create express lines for customers with quick transactions.

N.C. DMV is in the process of hiring over 100 license examiners at offices all over the state - filling current vacancies and adding 34 additional temporary and permanent examiners.

Volunteers are also on scene to hand out water to people in line.

"Our top priorities are to issue accurate and timely documents in an efficient manner for all our customers," NCDMV Commissioner Torre Jessup said. "We will be taking many steps over the coming weeks and months to recruit, hire and train new staff and will continue to look for other ways to cut customers' wait times."

NC residents urged to get a REAL ID before the 2020 deadline
In just one year, over 445,000 North Carolina residents have obtained REAL IDs ahead of the October 2020 deadline.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelDMVncdotReal IDtravel tipstravelNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DMV
Outages, teen drivers, REAL IDs driving up DMV wait times
Mobile DMV visits UNC athletic department to promote Real IDs
Department of Transportation encourages NC residents to get Real ID
Raleigh DMV license plate office shut down
More DMV
TRAVEL
2 ferry workers suspended for week for pro-Trump flag
RDU Airport construction could affect your trip
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
NC Quick Pass services temporarily down due to system maintenance
More Travel
Top Stories
NC mom sends warning to other parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
Suspect in Raleigh officer-involved shooting, chase identified
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
20-year-old woman stabbed to death in Raleigh
Chapel Hill High School cancels varsity football season
What to look out for when using fast payment apps
Moore Co. sheriff expected to release 911 calls in fatal shooting of man
Show More
22 dead, 8 injured after highway bridge collapses in Italy
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Durham police officer honored for saving two lives
Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog', a 'lowlife'
Trooper: Driver looking at GPS knocks down power lines on I-95
More News