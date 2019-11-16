Travel

Coastal storm brings dangerous conditions along N.C. Highway 12, prompts closure

(NCDOT NC12)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials are warning drivers of dangerous travel conditions along N.C. Highway 12 that is prompting the Department of Transportation (DOT) to temporarily close the highway Saturday evening.

Starting at 5 p.m., DOT will close N. C. 12 from the Marc Basnight Bridge (Oregon Inlet) to Rodanthe.

NCDOT officials say the coastal storm has made travel 'hazardous' and 'dangerous' along N.C. 12.



"There is almost no visibility due to wind blown sand accumulating on the highway and it is becoming unsafe for NCDOT maintenance crews working to clear the road," said NCDOT. "Ocean overwash onto N.C. 12 is likely during high tide cycles later today and tomorrow."

Officials believe the weather will likely deteriorate between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Sunday morning, crews will assess the damage along N.C. 12 to see whether the closure can be lifted.

For more information on travel conditions, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnctravelstormweathertraffic
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead after overnight shooting outside Raleigh nightclub
Durham police investigating armed robbery at food truck
WEEKEND EVENTS: Moonlight in the Garden, dog-friendly 5K & more
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Hero cops save woman from burning car moments before explosion
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Raleigh citizens, law enforcement hold dialogue for oversight board
Show More
Baby born without skin goes home after 11 months in hospital
Former NC State basketball player Anthony Grundy dies
Trump pardons Ft. Bragg officer in Afghanistan war-crimes case
NC Courage CEO says stadium is needed for Raleigh to be a 'great city'
Raleigh store clerk's thumb nearly severed during armed robbery
More TOP STORIES News