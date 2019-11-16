Coastal storm brings dangerous conditions along N.C. Highway 12, prompts closure

Starting at 5 p.m., DOT will close N. C. 12 from the Marc Basnight Bridge (Oregon Inlet) to Rodanthe.
NCDOT officials say the coastal storm has made travel 'hazardous' and 'dangerous' along N.C. 12.
NCDOT plans to close NC 12 on the Outer Banks from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe at 5 p.m. today. A powerful coastal storm has made travel hazardous on the road. NCDOT crews will be back out tomorrow to assess the road and determine when the road can be reopened. pic.twitter.com/mGb25PdLmW— NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) November 16, 2019
"There is almost no visibility due to wind blown sand accumulating on the highway and it is becoming unsafe for NCDOT maintenance crews working to clear the road," said NCDOT. "Ocean overwash onto N.C. 12 is likely during high tide cycles later today and tomorrow."
Officials believe the weather will likely deteriorate between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Sunday morning, crews will assess the damage along N.C. 12 to see whether the closure can be lifted.
For more information on travel conditions, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.