Driving records are wrong or outdated for thousands; NC DMV explains why

The North Carolina DMV computer system could have incorrect or outdated driving records for about 81,000 people.The DMV said that is because of changes in laws that mean people's records need to be updated. The work is being done, but it takes time, the agency said.The North Carolina DMV sent this statement:"With every update to federal or state law, an update is required to the DMV computer program to change all future records. NCDMV's computer system, SADLS, cannot make the updates retroactive to prior records. Those updates must be done manually."The NCDOT said this is affecting slightly more than 1 percent of the more than 7 million drivers in the state.Theoretically, this means somebody who has a suspended license is still shown as being able to legally drive or someone whose driving record is clean is shown as having a suspended license."If it's showing up that it's not suspended, that's really concerning because they are driving again and they're not really fit to be driving, not fit to be on the roads," said driver Rhian Daniel, who recently moved to North Carolina from California."I wouldn't want to be out on the road and my license is suspended and I don't know anything about it or being somewhere and I can't use anything when I need to go somewhere," said driver Dianasha Spragley, of Raleigh.Some drivers are concerned they may not know if there is an issue with their records."I think it's a really big concern because I don't want any wrong information concerning my license or anything like that," said driver Andrea Badgett, of Raleigh. "I hope they get it fixed soon so people won't have issues. That's a really important thing.""Are they notifying people in general?" questioned driver Wendy Aylward, of New Bern. "Are they like, 'Hey you, specifically this has happened,' or are they just going, 'Hey this may have happened to you, may have not and it's your responsibility to figure it out.' I don't see why it would be your responsibility when it was their glitch."If you are concerned you might be affected, you can visit your DMV office or call (919) 715-7000.The DMV said it's also trying to set up a hotline for this issue.