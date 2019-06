Lay out everything they need before leaving

Check the tires -- air and spare

Pack tools to change a flat

Pack a first aid kit

Get enough sleep before driving at night or long distances

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Highway patrol has a few tips to make travel smoother for those planning on driving to a vacation destination this year.The suggest drivers:To get the best route, drivers should also keep www.DriveNC.gov handy to check for traffic and construction.Those who need assistance while on the road should dial *47 (*HP) to reach highway patrol.