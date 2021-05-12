Duck Donuts specialty hotel room available for limited time in Outer Banks

DUCK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A special hotel room in the Outer Banks is perfect for the donut lover in your life.
Duck Donuts is partnering with Sanderling Resort to create the sweet escape hotel room from May 28 through June 30.
The room is loaded floor to ceiling with donut paraphernalia.
But it's not just food for your donut-loving eyes, there will be plenty of sweet treats for your taste buds and belly.
The room will have dozens of edible donuts inside. Plus, every morning you get a wakeup call featuring a dozen warm and fresh Duck Donuts.
Finally, the delicious escape comes with a personal tour of the original Duck Donuts location, where you'll learn the history of the company and see how the delectable donuts are made every day.
Click here if you're interested in booking this experience.
