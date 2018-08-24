TRAVEL

Electric Bird scooters arrive in Chapel Hill

Electric Bird scooters arrive in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Scooter fans rejoice!

The popular electric scooters by Bird that have been popping up around the country have arrived in Chapel Hill.


The company kicked off its "University Pop-Up Tour" this week to introduce students and faculty to its fleet of low-cost, carbon-free devices.

The tour ranges from large public universities to smaller private colleges.

In mid-July, Bird launched in Raleigh. The California-based company deployed 150 of them overnight on July 10 and 11, without announcement or notice to the city.

Raleigh officials are now working to set regulations for the dockless scooters.

Scooter users download an app to unlock the scooters for $1, plus 15 cents a minute.

It's unclear how long the scooters will be on Chapel Hill's campus.

Neither the university nor Bird has responded to our requests for a comment.
