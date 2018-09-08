RDU

Expect fewer parking spots at RDU due to repaving project

Starting Sept. 20, RDU will begin work to repave the Economy 3 remote parking lot - reducing the lot's capacity by 33 percent until Thanksgiving.

The three-phase project begins on Sept. 6 with the capture of unoccupied parking spaces.

Officials expect the project to conclude before Thanksgiving and other peak holiday travel times.

"Preparation is key for our customers during these renovations," said Kristie VanAuken, Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs.

RDU officials say Economy 3 will fill more frequently with the reduced spots and encourage customers to pre-book at least 24 hours in advance.

Repaving also continues on John Brantley Blvd. just south of Terminal 2, so keep out for signage that will help you navigate the airport more easily.
