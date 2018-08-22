MEXICO

Fact check: Mexico travel advisory update not linked to 8 Cancun murders

EMBED </>More Videos

The U.S. Department of State did not issue a travel advisory in direct response to the discovery of eight bodies on the streets of Cancun, contrary to reports on social media indicating otherwise. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
The U.S. Department of State did not issue a travel advisory in response to the discovery of eight bodies on the streets of Cancun, contrary to reports on social media indicating otherwise.

While it's true that the department's advisory was updated around the same time reports surfaced that the eight bodies were discovered outside of Cancun's beach-side hotel zone, the two events are apparently not linked.

Both the current and previous version of the travel advisory urge Americans traveling in Quintana Roo (the state that contains Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen and other high-profile tourist areas) to "exercise increased caution" due to crime. Both versions of the advisory use the same language to call out an increase in homicides linked to "criminal organization assassinations" and "turf battles between criminal groups" and note that "shooting incidents injuring or killing bystanders have occurred."

The portion of the travel advisory that was updated this week had to do with the ability of government personnel to travel to and from downtown Ciudad Juarez. Ciudad Juarez is a border city that is a more than 2,000-mile drive from Cancun.

The overall travel advisory for Mexico remained at the second warning level, "Exercise Increased Caution."

Americans are currently urged not to travel to five states: Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas. The State Department currently urges travelers to reconsider travel or exercise increased caution when traveling to the rest of the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsafetygovernmentmexicou.s. & worldmurdercrime
MEXICO
ICE arrest man wanted for murder who was driving pregnant wife to hospital
IE man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Mexican band will bring traditional sounds to La Fiesta
Mexican zoo debuts rare white lion cubs
More mexico
TRAVEL
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Multiple reports of stingray stings at NC beach
Frontier Airlines flight diverted to RDU because of unknown odor in cabin
More Travel
Top Stories
Black Civil War historian calls Silent Sam protesters thugs
Fayetteville police say this man is the 'Ramsey Street Rapist'
Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary
'We've got to stop this:' FBI teams up with Wake officials on hoax threats
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
3-year-old survives being left in hot car all day in Texas
Show More
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father
Residents on alert after another coyote sighted in Raleigh
Election officials await result of constitutional amendment challenges
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, is found dead in dryer
More News