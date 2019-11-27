Google's 'Mapping Thanksgiving' tool shows best, worst times to travel for Thanksgiving

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Google's 'Mapping Thanksgiving' tool shows the best and worst times to travel from the Raleigh area before and after Thanksgiving.
"I know traffic will be crazy," Dolores Lynch said after picking her daughter up from RDU Airport Tuesday night. "We're taking our time, we are not rushing and we have to get there to start cooking."
They are planning on leaving Fayetteville at 2 a.m. to get to Atlanta.
"I'm very happy to have all my kids over here together so that's a blessing," she said.
"It's a crazy day to travel so if you can avoid it, try and avoid it," she Anita Flippin, branch sales manager for AAA Carolinas at their RTP/Durham location. "If you must travel on Wednesday, try and do it earlier in the day. If you can wait until Thanksgiving Day to actually start your travel, you will have fewer people on the road and you will have an easier time driving."
Google said if you're leaving after the holiday, the best time is Friday morning at 4 a.m. and the worst time is Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
If you're driving, AAA suggests not getting below half a tank of gas, stopping frequently and not tailgating.
If you're flying, experts said you should 'plan your airport arrival wisely,' which includes downloading software like FlightAware and your airline's app.
You should also ensure you have a neck pillow and eye mask to try and get some sleep on a plane. It's also helpful to know what kinds of Thanksgiving foods you can bring with you so you can keep your leftovers.
"We have so much to appreciate," Dolores said. "We have a wonderful country even though the traffic is crazy."
