NC State Highway Patrol launches Click It or Ticket campaign ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the busiest travel weekends of the year is coming up as more Americans are becoming more comfortable going on trips.
With travel restrictions lifted across the country, millions of Americans are planning to take a trip for Memorial Day Weekend.
In the name of keeping drivers safe, North Carolina State Highway Patrol is partnering with NCDOT and the Governor's Highway Safety Program for a Click It or Ticket campaign.
The campaign starts May 24 and runs through June 6.
During that time, troopers and will increase patrols and set up check points in an effort to encourage all drivers to be more vigilant than ever about following traffic laws, like properly wearing a seatbelt.
"We have seen significant drops in our seat belt usage rate all across the state, so we have a lot of work to do to get the participation rate back up again," said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor's Highway Safety Program, in a news release. "We are ramping up those education efforts now."
Violating North Carolina's seatbelt law will cost you a $180 fine.
