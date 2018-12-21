Holiday travel expected to hit record levels

‘Tis the season! This is the current security line at @RDUAirport. You better get here early! pic.twitter.com/lTTU8jENDZ — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) December 21, 2018

'tis the season...for holiday travel headaches.AAA expects 2018 to be one of the biggest years for holiday travel ever. The company said around 112 million people will travel.Seven million of those travelers will get on an airplane. That means Raleigh-Durham International Airport is right at the center of the travel plans for many people this year.The official mad dash for travel is expected to hit its fever pitch Saturday.The security line at RDU is quite long, but airport employees said it's about normal for this time of year.There have been no delays at RDU as of Friday morning. However, one American Airlines flight did get canceled.