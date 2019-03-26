Hollywood Heights residents in Fayetteville hope end is near for bridge closure

STILL CLOSED: nearly two years after #hurricanematthew the Louise Street bridge is still shut down. The headache it’s created for residents plus how @CityOfFayNC and @NCDOT_Fayville are taking on the problem. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/YwM2ognJ22 — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) March 26, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A traffic fix could be on the horizon for residents in the Hollywood Heights community in Fayetteville.On Monday, city leaders broke ground on the Louise Street bridge.That road washed out during Hurricane Matthew and it's been tough getting in and out ever since.City leaders say bridge construction will start on April 1.It could re-open by August.