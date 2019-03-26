Travel

Hollywood Heights residents in Fayetteville hope end is near for bridge closure

A traffic fix could be on the horizon for residents in the Hollywood Heights community in Fayetteville.

On Monday, city leaders broke ground on the Louise Street bridge.

That road washed out during Hurricane Matthew and it's been tough getting in and out ever since.

City leaders say bridge construction will start on April 1.

It could re-open by August.
