How to get the best car rental deal for your budget

Travel prices are expected to increase over the summer, but if a car rental is part of your vacation plan there are some things you can do to make sure you're getting the best deal for your budget.The most important thing you can do is shop around. Rental rates can vary depending on the company or the dates, so it pays to compare prices.You should also look for package deals and other discounts you may be eligible to receive.Consider the location when choosing where you will pick up your rental. Renting from an airport based location may be more expensive.And many rentals charge an extra drop off fee if you return the vehicle to a different location than where you picked it up.Before you sign anything, make sure you read the fine print. You should understand all of the terms and check for any fees that could be added to the final price before you agree to pay.Finally, make sure you do a thorough check of the vehicle for any damage like scratches, dents or stains in the interior before you drive it off the lot.It's also a good idea to make sure the mileage is the same as what is recorded in your rental agreement.When you return the vehicle, make sure someone from the company does an inspection and that you agree to a final price you will be charged before you leave.