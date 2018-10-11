TRAVEL

Hundreds of flights canceled at RDU, other airports as Tropical Storm Michael moves through

American Airlines has canceled its remaining flights out of RDU Thursday before the arrival of Tropical Storm Matthew. (KGO-TV)

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Tropical Storm Michael has affected air travel across the South, including here at RDU.

Ahead of the once-fearsome Category 4 storm, several airlines canceled flights out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport. American Airlines has canceled most of its remaining flights.

By Thursday afternoon, 85 flights at RDU had been canceled and 101 others delayed. In Charlotte, 369 flights were canceled and 242 delayed.

Hurricane Michael videos (1 of 14)

Chris Hohmann with the latest update on Tropical Storm Michael as it moves through North Carolina.



More flight cancellations and delays could occur as Michael moves through the state, bringing heavy rains and high winds to the area.

Flight Aware said at least 664 flights had been canceled in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Virginia since Tuesday.

Airlines have expanded travel waivers to include airports as far north as Virginia.



American, Southwest, Delta, United, JetBlue, Frontier, and Allegiant have all issued travel waivers

A full list of flight cancelations can be found on RDU's website.
