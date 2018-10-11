MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Tropical Storm Michael has affected air travel across the South, including here at RDU.
Ahead of the once-fearsome Category 4 storm, several airlines canceled flights out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport. American Airlines has canceled most of its remaining flights.
By Thursday afternoon, 85 flights at RDU had been canceled and 101 others delayed. In Charlotte, 369 flights were canceled and 242 delayed.
More flight cancellations and delays could occur as Michael moves through the state, bringing heavy rains and high winds to the area.
Flight Aware said at least 664 flights had been canceled in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Virginia since Tuesday.
Airlines have expanded travel waivers to include airports as far north as Virginia.
Our 3:45 PM weather update is now live at https://t.co/py2NWZ4cnN. Information is largely unchanged from our 11 AM update. Travelers are encouraged to check flight status with their airline before heading to RDU.— RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) October 11, 2018
American, Southwest, Delta, United, JetBlue, Frontier, and Allegiant have all issued travel waivers
A full list of flight cancelations can be found on RDU's website.