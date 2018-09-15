TRAVEL

Hurricane Florence disrupts flights at RDU

More flight canceled at RDU as Florence passes

RDU (WTVD) --
RDU expects more flights to be canceled because of the effects from now Tropical Storm Florence.

Nearly all early morning flights out of RDU were canceled Saturday morning.



Many afternoon flights still have a scheduled status.

A full list of flight statuses can be found online.

Almost all of the flights of out the airport were canceled Friday.

RDU said to not go to the airport without verifying your flight.

If you do have an on-time departure, allow plenty of time and drive carefully.

On Thursday, the airport also closed Concourse A and the TSA checkpoint in terminal one on Thursday

