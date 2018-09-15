Hurricane Florence disrupts flights at RDU

RDU (WTVD) --RDU expects more flights to be canceled because of the effects from now Tropical Storm Florence.
Nearly all early morning flights out of RDU were canceled Saturday morning.
Things not looking so great this morning for folks heading out of @RDUAirport. Check with your carrier before heading out. #ABC11 #TropicalStormFlorence pic.twitter.com/OfPwc2BRk4— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) September 15, 2018
Many afternoon flights still have a scheduled status.
A full list of flight statuses can be found online.
Almost all of the flights of out the airport were canceled Friday.
RDU said to not go to the airport without verifying your flight.
If you do have an on-time departure, allow plenty of time and drive carefully.
On Thursday, the airport also closed Concourse A and the TSA checkpoint in terminal one on Thursday
9p Update: @SouthwestAir will not operate flights on Thursday or Friday. Please visit https://t.co/2DCCNaN33E for a complete update of airport operations and preparations for Hurricane #FlorenceNC #ncwx— RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) September 13, 2018