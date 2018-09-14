TRAVEL

Hurricane Florence disrupts Friday flights at RDU

Southwest canceling flights at RDU on Friday.

RDU (WTVD) --
For Friday, RDU expects about half of its scheduled flights to be canceled because of effects from Hurricane Florence. This number could increase depending on the weather.

MORE: Full coverage of Hurricane Florence

Here is the latest information, but check with your airline before going to the airport, as your flight status could change quickly.

  • Air Canada: No flights on Friday.

  • Alaska: No flights on Friday.

  • American: A few early flights on Friday, then no flights through early Saturday.

  • Delta: Operating a near-normal schedule Friday.

  • Frontier: No flights on Friday.

  • JetBlue: Limited flights on Friday.

  • Southwest: No flights on Friday.

  • United: Limited flights on Friday.


Southwest Airlines canceled all flights out of RDU International Airport on Thursday and Friday.

The airport also closed Concourse A and the TSA checkpoint in terminal one on Thursday

All the restaurants and shops there were closed.

