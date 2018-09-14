Hurricane Florence disrupts Friday flights at RDU

RDU (WTVD) --For Friday, RDU expects about half of its scheduled flights to be canceled because of effects from Hurricane Florence. This number could increase depending on the weather.
Here is the latest information, but check with your airline before going to the airport, as your flight status could change quickly.
- Air Canada: No flights on Friday.
- Alaska: No flights on Friday.
- American: A few early flights on Friday, then no flights through early Saturday.
- Delta: Operating a near-normal schedule Friday.
- Frontier: No flights on Friday.
- JetBlue: Limited flights on Friday.
- Southwest: No flights on Friday.
- United: Limited flights on Friday.
Southwest Airlines canceled all flights out of RDU International Airport on Thursday and Friday.
The airport also closed Concourse A and the TSA checkpoint in terminal one on Thursday
All the restaurants and shops there were closed.
