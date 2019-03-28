Travel

Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations

EMBED <>More Videos

Wow Airlines abruptly shuts down: as seen on Action News at 6 a.m., March 28, 2019

REYKJAVIK, Iceland -- Icelandic budget airline WOW Air says it has ceased operations, stranding passengers across two continents

Passengers are being advised to check flights with other airlines Thursday.

The airline, founded by entrepreneur Skuli Mogensen, began operations in 2012 and expanded quickly.

It specialized in ultra-cheap flights between North America and Europe, with flights from 27 airports, including Washington, D.C, New York, Paris, London and its Reykjavik hub.

For more information, including how to get a refund, click here.

ABC-OTV contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelairline industryicelandairlineu.s. & worldeurope
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shake Shack coming to Cary
End of the week brings highest pollen count we've seen this year
Raleigh police investigating after toddler falls from fourth-story window
Day 4: Testimony continues in triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander
BurgerFi to offer $2 hot dogs for Opening Day
'It's not fair:' Mom sobs over teenage son killed in Raleigh hit-and-run
FBI, DOJ reviewing Jussie Smollett case, President Trump says
Show More
Dunkin' to release Peeps flavored coffee, donut
FDA issues warning over recall for dog food
Routine oil change reveals large nest of mice in Cary family's car
NASA will pay people $19,000 to stay in bed 2 months
Florida lawyer sucker-punched by inmate during court hearing
More TOP STORIES News