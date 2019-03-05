JetBlue contest offers free flights for a year

JetBlue is offering a chance to win up to a year of free flights, but there is a catch.
All you have to do is delete every picture on your Instagram account.
Participants must also create a customized image on JetBlue's website using a photo they have taken and own.
Participants then need to come up with a new slogan for JetBlue's "All You Can Jet" Sweepstakes.
You must have a public Instagram account.
The deadline for contest entries is 9:00 a.m. on Friday.
