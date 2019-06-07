Kids get in free at the Biltmore all this summer

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kids under 16 years old can get into the Biltmore Estate free of charge this summer with the purchase of an adult admission ticket.
The special summer deal runs from May 24 to Sept. 2. Typically, children under 9 are admitted for free with a paying adult, but children between 10 and 16 are required to have a reduced-price ticket for admittance.
Learn more about Biltmore Estate tickets here.
Another special coming up at the Biltmore is a Father's Day special. On Father's Day weekend, dads can get in for just $25.
The Biltmore Estate is a historic house located in Asheville.
It was built between 1889 and 1895 and remains the largest privately owned house in the United States.
