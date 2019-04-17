Lighted signs part of NC plan to make you safer in Uber, Lyft cars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina lawmakers are working to make you safer while using Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing companies.They are working to pass bipartisan legislation inspired by the kidnapping and murder of a South Carolina college student last month.The proposal calls for drivers to have illuminated logo signs in their vehicles and requires former drivers to return signage and ridesharing companies to alert state regulators when they don't.Police said University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson got into what she thought was her Uber ride without checking the license plate or having the driver say her name. Authorities say the driver trapped Josephson, who was later killed. Nathaniel David Rowland is charged in the crime.The proposed North Carolina legislation follows a similar move in South Carolina.