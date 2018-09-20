Limited Amtrak service to resume after Florence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Amtrak service in North Carolina is getting back on track more than a week after service was interrupted because of Hurricane Florence.
The Piedmont train that runs between Raleigh and Charlotte will resume Thursday, Sept. 20.
RELATED: Florence flooding updates: President Trump says 'we're with you all the way'
Several other routes will start back up on Sunday, Sept. 22. That includes Amtrak's Silver Meteor, Silver Star and Palmetto trains.
Anyone planning to travel can check their train status by clicking here.
Amtrak regrets any inconvenience and will waive additional charges for customers who want to change their reservation during the modified schedule.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App