Long lines at RDU show Memorial Day Weekend travel returning as COVID-19 fears subside

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The start of the Memorial Day Weekend travel rush could be seen at Raleigh Durham International Airport on Thursday morning.
This time last year, hardly a soul could be found at RDU. But with vaccine rates increasing, COVID-19 cases decreasing and travel restrictions lifted--life is returning to the airport.
Thursday morning, lines could be seen stretching out and winding through the airport's lobby.
Airport officials expect 221,000 people will travel through RDU this weekend--with the busiest days being Thursday, Friday and Monday.
To handle the influx in people, RDU officials have opened their largest remote parking lot: economy 3. That lot is $10 per day, or $8 per day if you pre-book online.
Remember, if you're traveling this weekend, masks are still required at all times inside the airport and on airplanes.
Increased travel is not limited to just the skies. The roads will be busy this weekend too.
To help alleviate some of the traffic woes, NCDOT is halting all major road projects from Friday morning through Tuesday night.
AAA said it expects a 60 percent increase in traffic compared to this weekend last year.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol will be having a Click It or Ticket campaign during the holiday weekend. That means you'll see increased patrols all through the state, with troopers closely watching for unsafe driving.
