Travel

Long lines at RDU show Memorial Day Weekend travel returning as COVID-19 fears subside

EMBED <>More Videos

Long lines at RDU kick off holiday travel weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The start of the Memorial Day Weekend travel rush could be seen at Raleigh Durham International Airport on Thursday morning.

This time last year, hardly a soul could be found at RDU. But with vaccine rates increasing, COVID-19 cases decreasing and travel restrictions lifted--life is returning to the airport.

Thursday morning, lines could be seen stretching out and winding through the airport's lobby.

Airport officials expect 221,000 people will travel through RDU this weekend--with the busiest days being Thursday, Friday and Monday.

To handle the influx in people, RDU officials have opened their largest remote parking lot: economy 3. That lot is $10 per day, or $8 per day if you pre-book online.

Remember, if you're traveling this weekend, masks are still required at all times inside the airport and on airplanes.

Increased travel is not limited to just the skies. The roads will be busy this weekend too.

To help alleviate some of the traffic woes, NCDOT is halting all major road projects from Friday morning through Tuesday night.

AAA said it expects a 60 percent increase in traffic compared to this weekend last year.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol will be having a Click It or Ticket campaign during the holiday weekend. That means you'll see increased patrols all through the state, with troopers closely watching for unsafe driving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelraleighrduair traveltravelraleigh durham airportnc highway patrolncdotholiday travel
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected San Jose shooter's ex says she's 'lucky' to be alive
Cooper orders flags flown at half-staff for victims of California shooting
Durham's Southpoint Mall looking for the next great Black business idea
Ex-Johnston Co. elementary school principal accused of sexual assault
10 dead, including gunman, in San Jose railyard shooting
Missing woman found dead with man inside Fairmont home
Beware of porch pirates, as people return to work and travel again
Show More
More than 20 Raleigh businesses looking to fill positions
San Jose mass shooting witness describes 'mass of bodies'
Durham Sheriff's Office takes on racial equity training, hiring of more deputies
Military families feel betrayed after insurance changes affect children with autism
LATEST: PNC Arena now allowed to host 15K for remaining Canes games
More TOP STORIES News