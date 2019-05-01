Travel

Longest suspension bridge in North America to open in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

The longest suspended pedestrian bridge in North America will be just a 5-hour drive from the Triangle.

SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, opens May 17.

It stretches 680 feet across a valley in the Great Smoky Mountains.



Guests can ride the Gatlinburg SkyLift to get to the SkyBridge and then walk across at their own pace, taking in the incredible views.

The bridge is suspended 140 feet above the ground and even includes some glass-floor panels in the middle of the bridge for a vertigo-inducing experience.

Galinburg has also opened a SkyDeck, which includes a restaurant, bar, gift shop and seating areas. The SkyDeck is scheduled to open this spring.
