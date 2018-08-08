NC Quick Pass services temporarily down due to system maintenance

Transponder purchases or activations

Transponder account replenishments/changes/inquiries

Bill by Mail invoice payments/inquiries

NC Quick Pass Customer Service Center telephone service

NC Quick Pass services will be temporarily unavailable for the next few days as the company performs system maintenance.From 7 p.m. Wednesday to August 13, users will be unable to use the following online and in-person services:However, drivers will still be able to use their passes during travel.The company said the maintenance will help prepare the system for additional projects that will open later this year.Users are encouraged to pay any unpaid invoices before the outage; however, those who do not will have a five-day extension.Those not enrolled automatic replenishment and are planning to travel on out-of-state toll roads that accept NC Quick Pass (E-ZPass, SunPass, Peach Pass), should replenish their account balance before 7 p.m.Those with further questions should call (877) 769 7377 before the outage begins.