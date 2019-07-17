travel

North Carolina ranked best summer road trip destination in US by WalletHub

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- North Carolina is the best state in the country for a summer road trip, according to WalletHub.

The study compared all 50 states based on cost, safety and activities.

The top five states were North Carolina, Wyoming, Minnesota, Virginia and Texas.

RELATED: Best, worst states to live in America revealed by WalletHub

North Carolina won points for its toll costs, access to scenic byways and low percentage of uninsured drivers - but could use improvement in traffic congestion, according to the study.

The activities category took into account national parkland, zoos and gardens per capita, theme parks, fairs and festivals, nightlife options, scenic byways, historic sites, shorelines and idealness of summer weather.

The cost category measured gas prices, toll costs, camping prices and three-star hotel room costs.

The safety category took a look at vehicle miles traveled per capita, population density, urban interstates congested during peak hours, quality of roads, traffic-related fatalities, violent crime rate and driving laws.

Fifty-three percent of families traveling this summer plan to take a road trip, according to AAA.

The featured video in this story is from a previous story.
