New report identifies 6 structurally deficient, well-traveled Wake County roads

In addition, several of the topmost traveled infrastructures statewide are in Wake County.
The study was done by the America Road and Transportation Builders Association.
The trade organization found the following for North Carolina:
- Of the 18,377 bridges in the state, 10.2 percent are classified as structurally deficient
- This is down from 2,187 bridges classified as structurally deficient in 2014
- 37 of the structurally deficient bridges are on the Interstate Highway System
- 3,170 bridges are posted for load, which may restrict the size and weight of vehicles crossing the structure
- The state has identified needed repairs on 6,248 bridges at an estimated cost of $1.9 billion
- This compares to 7,087 bridges that needed work in 2014
The report says the following Wake County locations are among those most traveled:
- I-40 over Brier Creek
- I-40 over Walnut Creek
- I-440 & SR1319 over Walnut Creek
- US1, US401 over Marsh Creek
- US70, NC50 over Pigeon House Creek
- US401 over Crabtree Creek
The North Carolina Department of Transportation would not comment on the report's findings.
"We don't know what they studied. They may have had figures from two years ago," said NCDOT spokesperson Steve Abbott.
He says all the infrastructures listed for Wake County are not traditional bridges, but long culverts in the ground and drivers shouldn't worry.
"Structurally deficient doesn't mean it's not safe. It just means it needs more maintenance," said Abbott.
The NCDOT says either work is currently taking place on most of the spots or there are projects on tap.
The department says if there were unlimited funds and they could repair every deficient bridge in one shot, it would cost upwards of $3 billion. Instead, efforts are being made to rehab and refurbish.
"To extend the life and then maybe in six years, we're going to be doing something major and that's how we can do it, and save a lot of taxpayer money," said Abbott.