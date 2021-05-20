beaches

New rule at Myrtle Beach prohibits digging deep holes

MYRTLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Next time you make a visit to Myrtle Beach, you'll have to think twice before digging a hole thanks to a new city ordinance.

The City of Myrtle Beach passed three new rules earlier this week addressing digging holes, tents for children and surf fishing, according to ABC-affiliate WPDE.

Under the new rules, it is now illegal to dig a hole deeper than two feet on the beach and no holes can be left unfilled. Metal shovels will also not be allowed for digging at the beach.

Swimmers will also have right-of-way priority over those fishing from the beach. South Carolina also requires a fishing license when fishing from the surf but not when at a pier.

City leaders also updated the definition of children's tents by increasing the allowed size for shading. The new dimensions are four feet wide, three feet deep and three feet high.

Canopies and tents larger than the permitted size are prohibited from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsouth carolinabeachesvacationtravel
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEACHES
Malibu balcony collapse video shows 15-foot plunge; 9 hurt
NC Coast is hot spot for prehistoric Megalodon shark teeth
Trash to treasure, artist creates beautiful sculptures from pollution
Shark bites 9-year-old boy who was body surfing in Miami Beach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Report: UNC revokes tenure offer from slavery project journalist
LATEST: COVID funds present 'once-in-a-generation opportunity'
Major proposal could overhaul how to buy a handgun in NC
First named storm of hurricane season expected to form soon
NC flag honors historical event that probably didn't happen
NC lawmakers move to stop Critical Race Theory
Israel unleashes another wave of airstrikes on Gaza
Show More
Raleigh restaurant owner defends social post about vaccine cards
Aho, Nedeljkovic lift Hurricanes past Predators, 3-0
Raleigh housing inventory down 55%, homes selling past asking price
Burger King launches new chicken sandwich nationwide
Ford reveals fully electric F-150 pickup truck
More TOP STORIES News