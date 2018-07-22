TRAVEL

Next stop for Amtrak's iconic 1950s Great Dome Car? Fall foliage in New England

EMBED </>More Videos

Amtrak is bringing its Great Dome Car into service along two lines in New England this autumn, just in time for guests to take in the fall foliage. (Amtrak)

This autumn, one of the most unique ways to see the fall foliage might be aboard an Amtrak train.

For a limited time only, the company is bringing its iconic Great Dome Car back into service on two routes in New England and Canada. The car, the only one of its kind left in Amtrak service, features domed windows on the upper level that give riders a panoramic view of changing landscape whizzing by around them.

The Great Dome Car, number 10031, will service the Downeaster line (Brunswick-Portland-Boston) from Aug. 11 until Sept. 23 and the Adirondack line (Montreal-Albany-New York) from Sept. 27 until Nov. 2.

Built in 1955, the unique train car traveled the country for decades doing regular service along Chicago-Seattle, Washington, D.C.-Orlando and other routes. Since it was last refurbished in 1999, the car has traveled various scenic routes on limited engagements around the country. It served the Pacific Surfliner route in Southern California last year and has also recently traveled the Hiawatha Service and Lincoln Service routes through the Midwest during the holiday season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltrainsamtraku.s. & worldnew york statefall foliagefallcanada
TRAVEL
Woman angry after plane romance video goes viral
NO MORE NUTS: Southwest to stop serving peanuts on flights
Department of Transportation encourages NC residents to get Real ID
5 questions every Airbnb renter should ask before booking
Celebrating Fourth of July: Best cities to let freedom ring
More travel
TRAVEL
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
Man: Southwest workers left luggage in the rain, won't replace it
Scooter rental app Bird rolls into Raleigh, but will it run into trouble?
NO MORE NUTS: Southwest to stop serving peanuts on flights
More Travel
Top Stories
2 Holly Springs police officers injured in motorcycle wreck
Body of 58-year-old man recovered at White Lake
Fayetteville police have located mother and 3-month-old baby after reported abduction
Victim ID'd in fatal car crash that caused local power outage in Raleigh
Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey
Ultramarathoner runs 26 hours to help people stay sober
Police respond to Chapel Hill stabbing, suspect in custody
Overnight storm leads to damage in Harnett and Johnston counties
Show More
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
6 people saved from Cape Fear River in late night water rescue
2 charged in late night Raleigh shooting
Prince George celebrating 5th birthday
Los Angeles Trader Joe's barricade: 1 dead, suspect in custody
More News