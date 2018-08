You can now fly nonstop from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to California's second-largest city.Frontier Airlines kicked off service to San Diego Wednesday morning, with officials from RDU and the airline celebrating with cake and refreshments.Frontier, headquartered in Denver, is a low-fare carrier that now flies nonstop to 28 cities from the Triangle.And RDU International itself continues to grow, now with a total of 62 nonstop destinations and nine airlines Last year, 11.6 million passengers flew through RDU - about 32,000 per day.