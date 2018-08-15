MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --You can now fly nonstop from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to California's second-largest city.
Frontier Airlines kicked off service to San Diego Wednesday morning, with officials from RDU and the airline celebrating with cake and refreshments.
Frontier, headquartered in Denver, is a low-fare carrier that now flies nonstop to 28 cities from the Triangle.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
And RDU International itself continues to grow, now with a total of 62 nonstop destinations and nine airlines.
Last year, 11.6 million passengers flew through RDU - about 32,000 per day.