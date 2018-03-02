TRAVEL

Nor'easter, high winds cancel 29 flights at RDU

High winds have caused major flight cancellations.

MORRISVILLE (WTVD) --
A Nor'easter hitting the East Coast is causing some major flight cancelations and delays at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday morning.

While states to the east are getting pelted with snow and ice, the Triangle-area is getting hit with high winds - add all that up and RDU is seeing some serious delays.

READ MORE: High Wind Warning issued for Triangle-area

At 6 a.m., the airport had canceled 29 flights, including trips to New York, Boston, and Washington D.C.



Check RDU's website for the latest information on delays and cancellations.
