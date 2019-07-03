Travel

North Carolina adds 'In God We Trust' option to license plates

RALEIGH -- RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina vehicle owners now have another option from which to choose when it comes to the state's regularly priced license plate.

The Division of Motor Vehicles began offering a third standard plate this week.

Previously motorists could choose between the "First in Flight" background or the "First in Freedom" theme, which refers to pre-Revolutionary War events. Now they can pick a plate with the national motto "In God We Trust" at the top and the state motto "To Be Rather Than To Seem" near the bottom. A 2018 law directed that DMV create the new option.

DMV says current vehicle owners can request the new plate at no additional charge when they renew their car registration. They'll pay a standard charge if it's requested at another time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelraleighdmvnorth carolina newsraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeless man raped teen in tent behind Raleigh church, police say
NC daycare shut down after worker intentionally dropped baby on head
Woman killed, man survives after apparent home explosion in Charlotte
Heat index to climb into the 100s in Triangle, Sandhills on Wednesday
Fire burns Jim Beam warehouse with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon inside
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
NC Central celebrates 104th birthday of oldest living graduate
Show More
Tanks roll in ahead of July 4th celebration
Woman found dead linked to man killed in Johnston Co. chase, crash
Man robbed after cashing $100,000 check
Heroic dog saves sleeping deputy constable from house fire
Lee Iacocca, former Chrysler CEO, dies at the age of 94
More TOP STORIES News