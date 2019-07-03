North Carolina adds 'In God We Trust' option to license plates

RALEIGH -- RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina vehicle owners now have another option from which to choose when it comes to the state's regularly priced license plate.The Division of Motor Vehicles began offering a third standard plate this week.Previously motorists could choose between the "First in Flight" background or the "First in Freedom" theme, which refers to pre-Revolutionary War events. Now they can pick a plate with the national motto "In God We Trust" at the top and the state motto "To Be Rather Than To Seem" near the bottom. A 2018 law directed that DMV create the new option.DMV says current vehicle owners can request the new plate at no additional charge when they renew their car registration. They'll pay a standard charge if it's requested at another time.