North Carolina DMV making changes to reduce long wait times

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The N.C. DMV announced several changes coming to local offices in an effort to reduce wait times such as hiring more than 100 license examiners, creating express lines and setting up a call center for appointment availability.
North Carolina residents have seen longer DMV lines due to the federal government's October 2020 deadline to get REAL IDs.
In an effort to reduce the time customers have to wait, N.C. DMV will send additional staff to the busiest offices and have employees talking with customers in line to make sure the correct documents were brought.
Customers can reach out to a new DMV call center to find offices with appointment availability.
Separate road test teams will be established so DMV examiners do not leave their desks to do a test.
DMV will also create express lines for customers with quick transactions.
N.C. DMV is in the process of hiring over 100 license examiners at offices all over the state - filling current vacancies and adding 34 additional temporary and permanent examiners.
Volunteers are also on scene to hand out water to people in line.
"Our top priorities are to issue accurate and timely documents in an efficient manner for all our customers," NCDMV Commissioner Torre Jessup said. "We will be taking many steps over the coming weeks and months to recruit, hire and train new staff and will continue to look for other ways to cut customers' wait times."