DRIVING

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety names safest cars for teen drivers

EMBED </>More Videos

The list is made up of affordable, used cars that meet important safety criteria for young drivers.

Is your teen about to hit the road? Well, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has released its list of the best cars to keep them safe behind the wheel.

The list is made up of affordable, used cars that meet important safety criteria for young drivers.

It is broken up into two tiers: best choices and good choices.

Price range varies from $2,000 to nearly $20,000.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Experts looked at four main principles when making their recommendations:

  • No high horsepower: More powerful engines can tempt them to test the limits
  • Bigger, heavier vehicles are safer: They protect better in a crash, and HLDI analysis of insurance data shows that teen drivers are less likely to crash them in the first place. There are no minicars or small cars on the recommended list. Small SUVs are included because their weight is similar to that of a midsize car
  • Electronic stability control (ESC) is a must: This feature, which helps a driver maintain control of the vehicle on curves and slippery roads, reduces risk on a level comparable to safety belts
  • Best safety ratings matter: At a minimum, that means good ratings in the IIHS moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests and four or five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)


Overall, they said teens should drive larger, heavier cars, instead of something small, "cute, and inexpensive."

"We know safety is just one of the factors people consider when choosing a vehicle, but we hope parents will give it extra consideration when purchasing a vehicle for a teenager," said Jessica Cicchino, IIHS vice president for research. "Teen drivers are at greater risk, due to immaturity and inexperience behind the wheel."

Among the best choices are Volkswagen Passats built after 2012, Volvo S80s 2007 and newer, Ford Fusions built after 2012, Subaru Legacies newer than 2012, and Honda Accord coupes 2013 and newer.

A full list of vehicles, of all makes, can be found on their website.

Driving Me Crazy: What's the correct way to 'zipper merge'
We can all pretty much agree that merging is stressful and one of our least favorite parts of driving. But do you know the correct way to zipper merge?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsafetyteendrivingcar tipsbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRIVING
VIDEO: Giant runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver on TX highway
Driving Me Crazy: What's the correct way to 'zipper merge'
6 things drivers need to know about floodwaters
California Highway Patrol officer tickets driver for going too slow in fast lane
More driving
TRAVEL
Voice your opinion about changes to U.S. 70 in Brier Creek
Durham wins $1M grant for public transportation in downtown
RDU adds nonstop flight to Canada
Meet the 5-month-old who's visited every state in the US
More Travel
Top Stories
Officials: Damage from Florence to cost about $10B more than Floyd
Man hurt in hit-and-run on East Martin Street
Trump: Number of troops sent to border could reach 15,000
Manager accused of sexually assaulting worker at Fuquay-Varina Little Caesars
Small plane makes emergency landing on I-95
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating
Raleigh police: Child hit by car while crossing street
UNC Health CEO expected to be named interim president of UNC system, sources say
Show More
Raleigh parents charged with abuse after doctors discover infant's broken arms, ribs
Suspects in Orange Co. Halloween party shooting have ties to gang: Sheriff
Durham police investigating after 1 injured in motorcycle crash
Medical waste from Raleigh Veterans clinic found littered across street
3-year-old boy hit by car, killed after wandering away from NC home
More News