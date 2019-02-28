TRAVEL

Officials to open office in Fayetteville for residents to get REAL IDs

REAL ID is the single form of identification meeting new federal security requirements (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. --
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it's opening an office in Fayetteville to allow residents to get their REAL IDs more quickly.

A news release from the division says the first REAL ID Day is scheduled for Saturday at the South Fayetteville driver license office (2739 Gillespie St.).

People visiting the South Fayetteville office will be able to get a REAL ID in an express transaction taking less than 20 minutes. People will also be able to get driver licenses or ID card renewals, duplicates or convert existing driver licenses or ID cards to REAL IDs. First-time ID cards will also be available.

Starting in October 2020, people will be required to have a REAL ID or valid U.S. passport for flying, entering federal facilities and visiting military installations.

