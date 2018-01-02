TRAVEL

Pack your bags! The cheapest time to fly is days away

The beginning of the year is the cheapest time to fly, according to industry experts. (KABC)

If you're determined to travel more this year, pack your bags now!

The beginning of the year is the cheapest time to fly, according to industry experts.

Typically, fares start dropping around Jan. 9, with deals lasting through February and sometimes into March.

Experts said the "cheap travel period" usually ends around the second week of March when the spring break rush begins.

Deals include flights within the United States and to Europe.
