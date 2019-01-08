TRAVEL

Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down United plane aisle on bottom

EMBED </>More Videos

A paraplegic passenger who relies on a wheelchair said he was forced to scoot down his plane's aisle on United because of a lack of proper equipment.

By
CHICAGO --
A paraplegic passenger who relies on a wheelchair said he was forced, on multiple occasions, to scoot down his plane's aisle while traveling on United Airlines with his wife for their honeymoon because of a lack of proper equipment.

High school football coach Tyler Schilhabel said the problems began when he landed at O'Hare for a layover between Los Angeles and the Dominican Republic. He said he almost missed his connection because he was late getting off the plane.

United Airlines, he said, did not immediately have available an aisle chair which helps passengers with disabilities navigate a plane's narrow aisles.

"One of the flight attendants, who knew that I was in a rush and the aisle chair wasn't there, he actually picked me up, lifted me and put me into my normal chair so that I could make my connecting flight," Schilhabel said.

When Schilhabel and his wife landed in the Caribbean there were more problems deplaning.

"I had to scoot on my bottom all the way to the front of the plane, and when we realized there wasn't a ramp or anything else, my wife and I just decided, no, it's not safe. We don't trust them to carry me down the flight of stairs, so we just hopped down. She grabbed my legs, and I hopped down step by step on my bottom."

Getting home from the honeymoon was also an ordeal. When the couple landed in O'Hare for their connection there was once again no aisle chair.

"We had a connecting flight, still had to get through customs, so I scooted on my bottom all 31 rows to the front of the plane, got on my chair, got through customs," said Schilhabel.

United released a statement Monday, saying in part, "We are proud to operate an airline that doesn't just include people with disabilities but welcomes them as customers ... That said, this incident falls far short of our own high standard."

United said it is in contact with Schilhabel to apologize, and called these types of incidents extremely rare.

Schilhabel said he went public with his experience in an effort to fix the problem. He said he notified the airline well in advance about the accommodations he needed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelUnited Airlinesconsumerhealthwheelchair accessibleu.s. & worldohare airportChicagoO'Hare
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Airplane makes emergency landing at RDU successfully
This cheap gas in North Carolina might not last long
Holiday travel expected to hit record levels
Flights resume at London airport following drone chaos
More Travel
Top Stories
Snow this weekend: Why did the snow icon on my weather app move
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Hania Aguilar due in court
Man seriously injured in shooting at The Oaks Apartments
Residents angry as Wake commissioners OK sale of Crooked Creek land
'Shame!' Parents, alumni blast Granville County school consolidation decision
Woman whose car was shot up in drive-by at Durham Cook Out speaks to ABC11
Apex man accused of flashing teen outside Wake County shopping center
Fayetteville teacher charged with assault on 10-year-old student
Show More
Judge rules Pittsboro child-murder case can go to trial
﻿Former Bragg soldier has Purple Heart, Bronze Star and now $200K lottery prize
Frontier Airlines adds 8 new destinations coming out of RDU
What's the future of Dorothea Dix Park? Here's what it might look like
'We are in no way responsible for this' Raleigh mayor says of Bird increase
More News