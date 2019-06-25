travel

Paris tops 2019 U.S. News & World Report list of best vacation destinations

For the second year in a row, Paris tops U.S. News & World Report's list of the best places to vacation.

The list ranks the top 30 cities by using a mix of expert analysis, editor opinion and user votes, .

Despite varying in region and price tag, these dream destinations all have one thing in common: plenty to do outside

The top five include: The City Of Lights, New Zealand's South Island, Rome, Tahiti and London.

Maui, Bora Bora, Phuket (Thailand), the Grand Canyon, and Yosemite round out the top ten.

San Francisco made the list at number 18, because it is home to some of the most recognizable landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island.

For the full list visit U.S. News & World Report's website.
